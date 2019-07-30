Capital One data breach impacts customers and applicants

WKRG — A Capital One data breach was announced Monday. It affects around 100 million people in the U.S.



According to the Capital One website, on July 19th, there was unauthorized access by an outside individual who was able to get personal information belonging to people who applied for credit cards, and to Capital One credit card customers.

Representatives for Capital One say the configuration vulnerability issue is now fixed, and the FBI arrested the person responsible.



If you’re a cardholder, or if you applied for a Capital One credit card from 2005 through early 2019, there’s a good chance your name, address, zip code, phone number, email address, birth date, and self-reported income were leaked.



Customer status data including credit scores, credit limits, balances, and payment history, as well as fragments of transaction data between 2016 and 2018 were also accessed.



About 140,000 Social Security numbers of credit card customers, and 80,000 linked bank account numbers of customers were compromised.



According to Capital One, free credit monitoring and identity protection will be available to everyone affected.

This breach comes just days after the Equifax Data Breach Settlement was announced. That breach came to light in 2017, affecting approximately 147 million people.



Learn more about the Capital One breach: https://www.capitalone.com/facts2019/