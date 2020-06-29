Canyon Mouth Park reopening Monday

FORT PAYNE, Ala. – A popular tourist destination is reopening in northeast Alabama.

Canyon Mouth Park, which has been closed since April 3, is reopening Monday.

The National Park Service said the 12-week closure was initially motivated by COVID-19 guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health.

On April 12, a storm brought heavy rainfall to the area, causing the Little River to flood and massively damage the campground.

Picnic tables, trash cans, and fencing were washed away and buried in sand deposits near and in the river. Portions of the trail suffered erosion damage under six feet of water, and a soccer goal was found wrapped around a tree downriver.

NPS staff and Youth Conservation Corps workers have been working since June 16 to clean up the area.

Canyon Mouth Park is the only area of the Little River Canyon National Preserve that requires a fee. $15 daily passes and $35 annual passes can be purchase at the fee machine at the entrance to the area. The machine takes cash only. America The Beautiful passes are valid as well.

