A Cantonment woman was arrested Monday and charged with robbery after deputies say she pulled a knife a woman and stole her $3 lighter.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Cantonment woman was arrested Monday and charged with robbery after deputies say she pulled a knife on a woman and stole her $3 lighter.

Sandra Renee Lewis, 58, was charged with robbery by sudden snatching with a weapon and aggravated assault.

Deputies say Lewis approached the woman near her Escambia County home and accused her of stealing her cigarettes and lighter. The woman denied the claims.

Lewis then pulled out a pocket knife, according to deputies, and displayed the blade, stating she was going to “[expletive] (the victim) up.”

Deputies said Lewis then snatched the woman’s lighter from her waistband, which she kept on a clip. Deputies later recovered the Bic lighter.

Lewis was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail. She was released Tuesday morning on a $20,000 bond.