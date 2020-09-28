Canadian woman accused of trying to poison Pres. Trump charged with threatening to kill and injure president of the United States

(WIVB) – The Canadian woman accused of trying to poison Pres. Donald Trump appeared in federal court on Monday.

Federal officials say Pascale Ferrier had close to 300 rounds of ammunition when they arrested her at the Peace Bridge earlier this month.

She’s facing a charge of threatening to kill and injure the president of the United States.

Ferrier is behind bars in Western New York currently.

News 4 is told her trial will move forward after U.S. Marshals move her to Washington, D.C.

