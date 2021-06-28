Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe rolling with the punches of supply shortages

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Sunday, Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe posted to their Facebook warning their customers of some possible shortages in certain flavors coming.

Well, the owner, Camilla Wayne tells us their shortage came in the form of the materials to make the buckets that hold their ice cream, without those supplies certain flavors could have been out of the mix.

The midtown Mobile staple makes their own buckets that hold their tasty treats, but shipments for the buckets have been backed up. Wayne saying “Our company that delivers to us is in Connecticut and

We’ve been placing the orders and we’ve been getting half the orders or just part of it, but not all of it so we were getting down to nothing.”

Wayne says the business has been busier than ever, and with more customers it’s been hard to keep up, asking customers now to ” just be patient and realize that just because we are opened back up we’re still dealing with stuff behind the scenes.”

Supply shortages seem to be the name of the game with multiple industries. Pieces of a paper bucket, not the first to come to mind, but Wayne says they’ve been able to adjust. “You learn to make changes, you know you have to be flexible, but you have to do that just to be a business owner because things are always changing.”

Thankfully, their supply truck arrived this morning, so they think this hick-up will be short-lived, but they’re also prepared in this environment for supplies to become scares at any time. “We’ve been good so far, so hopefully this is it and we even went ahead and places another order to get them here so we can stockpile and not have this problem again.”

Wayne and her husband planning on pulling an all-nighter tonight and possibly even tomorrow to get the ice cream made for distribution.