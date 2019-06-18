Our City, Our Future Telethon a success: $51,000 pledged

UPDATE: $51,000 dollars pledged in Our City, Our Future Telethon. Thank you for investing in our community.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An anonymous donor has promised to match up to $10,000 in donations during the Our City, Our Future Telethon underway right now in the News 5 studio.

Money raised during the telethon will benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of South Alabama.

Original Article: WKRG is teaming up with the Boys & Girls Club of South Alabama to raise money for the organization.

Money raised will help the Boys & Girls Club fund programs they have for children both after school and during the summer.

On Monday WKRG employees volunteered at Boys & Girls Club branches in Semmes and in Pensacola for our Day of Caring event.

“These kids are fast, quick and young!” said Peter Albrecht. “It’s just fun to see the kids, see what they’re doing this summer, what they’re doing every day.

You can also donate online here.