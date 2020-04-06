California man infected with coronavirus on Coral Princess cruise ship dies

(KRON) — A South San Francisco man who was a passenger on the Coral Princess cruise ship died after being infected with coronavirus, according to his daughter.

Julie Maa tells KRON4 that her father, 71-year-old Wilson Maa, died Saturday night.

She said her mother, Toyling Maa, is still on the cruise ship waiting for an ambulance to take her to hospital.

The cruise ship docked in Miami, Florida on Saturday. The virus-stricken ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members had been in limbo for days awaiting permission to dock.

Two other people died on board the ship Friday night. At least 12 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials say getting everyone off the ship will take several days. The cruise line said people who need medical care will go first.

The Coral Princess had been on a South American cruise that was due to end March 19 in Buenos Aires. Since then, the ship has encountered obstacles to docking because of various port closures and cancellation of airline flights, the cruise line said.

Passengers have self-isolated in their staterooms and meals have been delivered by room service. Crew members also have remained in their quarters when they are not working.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

