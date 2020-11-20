California goes under curfew to stem surging COVID-19 cases

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California on Thursday issued a limited stay-at-home order and curfew amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A limited stay-at-home order will put the curfew in place for 40+ counties in the purple tier and will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. effective Saturday, Nov. 21 through 5 a.m. Dec. 21.

The curfew covers 94% of the state’s nearly 40 million residents. It’s in place in 41 of the state’s 58 counties that have the most significant increases in virus cases and face the most severe restrictions under California’s system for reopening the economy.

The governor’s office issued the following statement:

“This limited Stay at Home Order is designed to reduce opportunities for disease transmission. Activities conducted during 10 PM to 5 AM are often non-essential and more likely related to social activities and gatherings that have a higher likelihood of leading to reduced inhibition and reduced likelihood for adherence to safety measures like wearing a face covering and maintaining physical distance.”

While nonessential businesses must close by 10 p.m., restaurants will be permitted to offer takeout and delivery food and people can do some routine activities like walking the dog, Dr. Ghaly said. They will still be able to get medical care, pick up prescriptions and take care of other essential needs.

Officials said overnight movements are more likely to involve social activities that bring increased risk of infection, particularly if people drink and let down their guard on precautions like wearing masks and staying a safe distance apart.

The announcement comes just days after Gov. Newsom revealed he was considering a statewide curfew to curb the surge in cases.

COVID-19 case rates increased by approximately 50% in California during the first week of November.

Hospitalizations are up nearly 64% in 14 days, while the positivity rate has jumped from less than 3% to a seven-day rate of 5.6%, he said. The state recorded 11,478 cases Thursday, “widespread across the state,” he said, a figure that “intensifies our resolve to get it back under control.”

Ohio has already enacted a statewide curfew, and Oregon will soon go on a two-week statewide “freeze” to curb cases.

Late last week, the state issued a travel advisory, along with Oregon and Washington, urging people entering the state or returning home from travel outside the state to self-quarantine to slow the spread of the virus.

LATEST STORIES