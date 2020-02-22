Calhoun County Commission holding press conference concerning Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Anniston, along with the Calhoun County Commission will have a news conference at 4 p.m., Saturday at Anniston City Hall.

The news conference is being held in response to the release from the Department of Health and Human Resources concerning the Coronavirus.

A CBS 42 news crew will be present at the press conference. Check back for updates.