Calhoun County Commission holding press conference concerning Coronavirus

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Anniston, along with the Calhoun County Commission will have a news conference at 4 p.m., Saturday at Anniston City Hall.
The news conference is being held in response to the release from the Department of Health and Human Resources concerning the Coronavirus.
A CBS 42 news crew will be present at the press conference. Check back for updates.
