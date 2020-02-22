Calhoun County Commission holding press conference concerning Coronavirus

News

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Anniston, along with the Calhoun County Commission will have a news conference at 4 p.m., Saturday at Anniston City Hall.

The news conference is being held in response to the release from the Department of Health and Human Resources concerning the Coronavirus.

A CBS 42 news crew will be present at the press conference. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories