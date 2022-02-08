BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, officers with the Calera Police Department arrested a man carrying a rifle that had been converted into a handgun.

According to the CPD, two officers noticed a person acting suspiciously in a neighborhood. When approached, the suspect ran and was later found at a local gas station. The suspect, from Chilton County, had a concealed firearm and is a prior convicted felon with two active arrest warrants from separate cities.

“The firearm, while not a thing of beauty, appears to be functional,” the CPD stated in a message posted on their Facebook page. “This used to be someone’s .22 caliber bolt action rifle but has been modified apparently to be concealed.”