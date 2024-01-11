AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — Auburn running backs and associate head coach Cadillac Williams has resigned from the Auburn coaching staff.

The school announced the move late Thursday night.

Williams, a former Auburn running back, had been on staff for the past five years. He released the following statement regarding his resignation:

After taking time to pray and reflect, I made the decision to resign from my position with Auburn football to pursue other opportunities. I love Auburn, the players and AU family will all my heart, but this decision is what is best for me, my wife, and sons. I am extremely grateful for the coaching opportunity given to me first by Coach Malzhan and most recently by Coach Freeze. These past five years on the Plains have been nothing short of incredible. Auburn is and always will be a special part of my life. War Eagle! Carnell “Cadillac” Williams

Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze released a statement as well with the news of Willaims resignation:

We are incredibly appreciative of Carnell and what he’s done for the Auburn football program during his time on the coaching staff. He led Auburn through a time of transition and is one of the program’s all-time greats. I know this wasn’t easy for him, but I respect his decision and wish him nothing but the best. Hugh Freeze

Williams is former all-American at Auburn where he helped led the Tigers to an undefeated season in 2004. Following his playing career at Auburn, he was drafted in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he earned NFL Rookie of the Year.

He remains as Auburn’s No. 2 all-time rushing and is the Tigers’ career leader in rushing attempts and rushing touchdowns.

Following the firing of former Tigers Head Coach Bryan Harsin in 2022, Williams rallied the fanbase by leading the team through the final four games of the season. After Hugh Freeze was hired in December 2022, Williams was retained on staff.

Hugh Freeze will now have to fill several positions on his coaching staff after offensive coordinator Phillip Montgomery was fired earlier this month, defensive coordinator Ron Roberts left to take a job at Florida and now the departure of Cadillac Williams.