Byrne asks federal government to halt travel from China

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Rep. Bradley Byrne is requesting the federal government to stop travels between the United States and China while the country deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

Byrne asks that the travel ban be at least temporary until the spread of the virus is under control.

“We shouldn’t be getting any more people coming into this country that might infect the rest of us,” he said. “Let’s protect our people that are there. Someone has to come from over there to bring them back, but let’s stop sending more people over there until we get a handle on this.”

This comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed that the virus has spread from person-to-person for the first time in the United States Thursday. According to officials, the new patient is the spouse of a woman who was previously isolated for treatment.

Meanwhile, the United Nations declared the situation in China a global emergency as the death toll from the new strain reached over 170 people. Other countries are also reporting cases as well.

You can read more about the global situation here.

LATEST STORIES