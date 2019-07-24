Buy a DQ Blizzard to help sick children on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Who doesn’t love a Dairy Queen Blizzard? You can enjoy the icy sweet treat while helping sick children in the community. Thursday, July 25, local Dairy Queens in Mobile and Baldwin County will be taking part in Miracle Treat Day.

When you buy a Blizzard at any of the participating locations, you support USA Health Children’s and Women’s Hospital in Mobile. At least one dollar of every Blizzard sold will go to support the hospital through the Children’s Miracle Network initiative.

Here are the following participating Dairy Queen locations:

MOBILE:

1354 Government Street

3213 Springhill Avenue

106 S. University Blvd.

7507 Moffett Road

SARALAND:

617 Celeste Road

FOLEY:

1270 South McKenzie Street

JACKSON:

3607 N. College Avenue

ORANGE BEACH:

25741 Perdido Beach Blvd.

GULF SHORES: