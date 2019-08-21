Butterfly sculpture spreads wings in Bay Minette

There’s a beautiful new addition to the corner of Courthouse Square in Bay Minette. Workers installed a 9-10 foot butterfly sculpture yesterday. The Committee on Public Arts (COPA) hired AAA Iron Works in Mobile to create this work of art. Artists Ryan Carney and Simmie Kelly with AAA designed the sculpture.

A butterfly is the logo for COPA. They hope the sculpture will encourage people to plant pollinators to attract butterflies, bees, and birds. The city of Bay Minette is also trying to plant more pollinator flowers to attract butterflies.

Tina Covington says COPA has already lead the charge to have several murals painted around town, such as at the kid’s park. She also says they will be raising funds to place more sculptures in public places. She gave News 5 a hint that the next sculpture may be of a bird or a bumblebee!

For more information, visit the Committee on Public Arts-Bay Minette page on Facebook. Donations can be sent to City of Bay Minette, Attn.: COPA, 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL 36507.