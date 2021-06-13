The Latest: Biden arrives in Belgium ahead of NATO summit

Paddleboarders and surfers take part in a paddle out to raise awareness for climate action in the sea at Gyllyngvase Beach in Falmouth, Cornwall, England, Saturday, June 12, 2021. Leaders of the G7 gather for a second day of meetings on Saturday, in which they will discuss COVID-19, climate, foreign policy and the economy. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

The Latest on the Group of Seven nations meeting being held in England:

BRUSSELS — President Joe Biden has arrived in the capital of Belgium for the upcoming NATO summit, wearing a mask because of the coronavirus as an honor guard and trumpeters greeted him.

The U.S. president wrapped up a three-day meeting for the Group of Seven nations on Sunday and after a tea with Queen Elizabeth II flew to Brussels for the NATO meeting scheduled to begin Monday.

Biden says that a strong NATO partnership is vital for maintaining U.S. national security for the “remainder of the century.” Cyber defense and climate change are among the topics being discussed at the summit.

Biden will also meet Tuesday with European Union leaders as well as visit Belgian King Phillipe. The president will finish the eight-day trip Wednesday by meeting in Geneva with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

___

WINDSOR, England – U.S. President Joe Biden says he has invited Queen Elizabeth II to stay at the White House.

Biden and his wife, Jill, had tea with the 95 year-old queen at Windsor Castle on Sunday. The 78 year-old president says he felt a maternal warmth from the monarch, who now has met 13 U.S. presidents.

Biden said: “I don’t think she’ll be insulted, but she reminded me of my mother.”

The president says the queen asked him about Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom Biden has a summit with on Wednesday, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. The queen also inquired about living at the White House.

Biden says he told her, “We could fit the White House in the courtyard” of the castle.

Asked if he invited Elizabeth to come to the White House, Biden replied, “Yes.”

___

NEWQUAY, England — French President Emmanuel Macron stressed his appreciation for the return of the United States to the world stage and what he said was the boost President Joe Biden has given to the European Union, in particular.

His remarks were in part a dig on the distance former President Donald Trump created with trans-Atlantic partners.

With Biden, “we found once again a real common vision and, above all, a way to work together. That means a conviction that the leadership is stronger through partnership,” Macron said at a news conference at the close of the G-7 summit hosted by Britain — no longer part of the EU.

Macron had his first meeting with Biden at the summit. He had tried hard to win over Trump, making him the guest of honor at a Bastille Day military parade, but the former president turned his back, notably pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate accord.

Biden returned the United States to the accord.

___

WINDSOR, England — U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, are greeting the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

The Bidens emerged from a Land Rover on Sunday to meet the awaiting queen, who stood on a dais dressed in a pink hat and floral dress. The U.S. president wore his aviator sunmark glasses as he joined the monarch, only to remove them as he inspected the red-uniformed and bearskin-capped Guard of Honor assembled on the castle grounds.

The queen and the U.S. first lady stayed on the dais as Biden walked along the guard. During President Donald Trump’s 2018 visit, Trump broke royal protocol by walking ahead of Queen Elizabeth II during the inspection.

Once Sunday’s inspection was completed, the queen and the Bidens went into the castle for tea.

___

CARBIS BAY, England — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain wants further investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the end of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, Johnson says that while it doesn’t look as if this particular disease came from a lab, the world needs to “keep an open mind.”

Though the notion was once dismissed by most public health experts and government officials, the hypothesis that COVID-19 leaked accidentally from a Chinese lab is now under a new U.S. investigation ordered by President Joe Biden.

The G-7 leaders endorsed calls for a “timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based” further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus.

Many scientists still believe the virus most likely jumped from animals to humans.

___

NEWQUAY, England — Italian Premier Mario Draghi says the dominant theme of the Group of Seven summit was how to respond to China and other autocratic governments.

Draghi said Sunday that China has the right to a great economy but that practices like coercive detention and using forced labor were out of step with the vision of the world’s democracies.

He said the position taken wasn’t particularly tough, but was rather realistic, in view of the necessity to cooperate on climate change, rebuilding the world after the coronavirus pandemic and other issues.

He also said his Cabinet would be reviewing the controversial 2019 trade and infrastructure deal Italy’s previous government signed with Beijing. Over U.S. and other objections, Italy in 2019 became the first G7 country to sign onto China’s “Belt and Road” initiative, Beijing’s global investment project that envisions overland and maritime routes connecting China with Europe.

___

NEWQUAY, England — President Joe Biden is hinting that he could make a change to the steel and aluminum tariffs originally imposed during the Trump administration.

Asked Sunday at a news conference how Biden justified the tariffs to European allies now that Trump is out of office, Biden suggested that future action could be taken without specifying what that would be.

“120 days,” says Biden, who technically became the U.S. president 144 days ago. “Give me a break. Need time.”

___

NEWQUAY, England — President Joe Biden says helping the world battle the COVID-19 pandemic will be a “constant project for a long time.”

Biden spoke Sunday of a “clear consensus” among the other leaders attending the Group of Seven summit that commitments they made to donate vaccines wouldn’t be the end.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit host, announced on Sunday that G-7 leaders had pledged over 1 billion vaccine doses for poorer nations.

Biden is responsible for about half of that donation, or about 500 million doses. He says the U.S. may be able to contribute 1 billion more doses.

The U.S. president says it’s a “gigantic, logistical effort” to get shots in arms around the world, a the goal he said may not be achieved until 2023.

___

NEWQUAY, England — President Joe Biden is taking a series of subtle jabs at Donald Trump at the end of the Group of Seven summit, suggesting there was a “genuine sense of enthusiasm” among foreign leaders that the United States was engaged on world issues.

The president is highlighting very fundamental differences with Trump over climate change and national security at a news conference Sunday. Biden says that he does not view NATO as a “protection racket.” That’s a contrast to Trump who said that foreign countries should pay for the presence of the U.S. military abroad. Biden is following the G-7 by attending a NATO summit Monday.

Biden says that climate change is “the existential threat” facing humanity, stressing that Trump did not recognize it as a problem.

___

NEWQUAY, England — President Joe Biden has closed his first Group of Seven leaders’ summit, saying it was an “extraordinary, collaborative and productive meeting.”

Biden on Sunday praised agreements to help the world combat COVID-19 and to set a global minimum tax for corporations everywhere.

He spoke at a news conference in Newquay, England, after the conclusion of a three-day summit in nearby Carbis Bay of leaders of the world’s largest economies.

Biden is on the first overseas trip of his nearly 5-month-old presidency.

His next stop is London and Sunday afternoon tea with Queen Elizabeth II, joined by first lady Jill Biden.

Afterward, Biden flies to Brussels to attend a NATO summit. The trip ends Wednesday in Geneva, where Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet.

___

CARBIS BAY, England —The leaders of the world’s richest countries have agreed to endorse a global minimum tax on multinational corporations.

The decision had been widely anticipated after finance ministers earlier this month embraced placing a global minimum tax of at least 15% on large multinational companies to stop corporations from using tax havens to avoid taxes and thus robbing some countries of much-needed revenue.

The minimum rate was championed by the United States and dovetails with the aim of U.S. President Joe Biden to focus the three-day G-7 summit in England on ways the democracies can support a more fair global economy by working together. The summit ended Sunday with broad agreements for cooperation on fighting the coronavirus pandemic, challenging China’s economic and human rights policies and other issues.

___

CARBIS BAY, England — Leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are calling on China to respect human rights in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong and in Xinjiang, where the Uyghur minority lives.

The group also lashed out at China’s economic policies in a statement published Sunday. The group said it would continue to “consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy.”

The G7 summit aimed to show that international cooperation is back after the upheavals caused by the pandemic and the unpredictability of former U.S. President Donald Trump. And they want to convey that the club of wealthy democracies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — is a better friend to poorer nations than authoritarian rivals such as China.

___

CARBIS BAY, England — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Group of Seven wealthy nations will pledge over 1 billion coronavirus vaccine doses for poorer nations.

Speaking at the end of a G-7 leaders’ summit in southwest England on Sunday, Johnson said the doses would come both directly and through the international COVAX program.

The commitment falls far short of the 11 billion doses the World Health Organization said is needed to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population and truly end the pandemic.

___

FALMOUTH, ENGLAND — The International Monetary Fund managing director says there’s a moral imperative for the world’s richest countries to back programs to end the COVID-19 pandemic but the donation of excess vaccines is only the first step.

Kristalina Georgieva’s comments in a virtual press conference at the Group of Seven summit Sunday came after U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he hoped G-7 leaders would agree to provide at least 1 billion vaccine doses for poorer countries. Humanitarian groups have welcomed the donations, but are calling for money, increased production and logistical support to help developing countries where the virus is still raging.

Georgieva said the donations are a good step but more needs to be done to overcome the hurdles needed to deliver shots into arms.

“This is a moral imperative, but it is a necessity for the economic recovery to stick, because we can’t have the world split into two tracks without negative consequences,’’ Georgieva said.

While almost half of the combined population of the G-7 nations has received at least one dose of vaccine, the worldwide figure is less than 13%. In Africa, it’s just 2.2%.

“The war is not yet won,’’ she said.

___

FALMOUTH, England — Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office has defended coronavirus arrangements at Saturday night’s G-7 beach barbeque after criticism that the event did not comply with England’s COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

World leaders and their partners were seen mingling on the beach as they were treated to a barbeque dinner including steak, grilled fish and lobster after a second day of talks in a seaside resort in Cornwall, southwest England.

Johnson’s spokesman Max Blain said there were fewer than 30 guests at the barbeque in accordance with the U.K.’s restrictions.

It was “done in an entirely COVID-secure way within the existing rules,” he said. “You can see it was a relaxed atmosphere and gave the leaders a chance to discuss outside of a formal setting.”

Many in the U.K. are concerned about a resurgence of coronavirus infections in the country, driven by the Delta variant. Johnson is widely expected to announce a delay in the next stage of England’s roadmap out of lockdown restrictions.

___

FALMOUTH, England — Churchgoers in a seaside resort in England say they have been left “gobsmacked” when U.S. President Joe Biden and the first lady Jill Biden dropped in for a Sunday service.

The Bidens are in Cornwall, southwest England, where the U.S. president is attending a Group of Seven wealthy democracies summit. On Sunday morning, ahead of the summit’s conclusion, they were seen attending mass at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in St. Ives.

“I think gobsmacked is probably a very true word,” said Annie Fitzpatrick, 58. “It’s quite amazing, we went into the church and they took some details from us and I thought this is a bit unusual. About 10 minutes into the service the doors opened up and President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden walked in and just sat in the pew just across from me.”

The president “quietly got on with his prayer like everyone was doing,” she said, adding: “He looked around and said peace be with you, and I was one of them so I’m delighted. I’m not sure I will ever get over this moment completely.”

Gayle Wood, 63, said Biden appeared to make a “very generous donation” to the church before leaving.

___

FALMOUTH, England — Britain is accusing European Union of holding the “offensive” view that Northern Ireland is not fully part of the United Kingdom, as Brexit continues to cast a shadow over the Group of Seven summit.

Britain and the EU are in a spat over post-Brexit trade arrangements that could see British sausages banned from entering Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that borders the 27-nation bloc. The dispute is raising political tensions in Northern Ireland, where some people identify as British and some as Irish.

British media are reporting that Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked French President Emmanuel Macron when they met at the summit in Carbis Bay, England, how he would feel if sausages from Toulouse could not be moved to Paris. They said Macron replied the comparison did not work because Paris and Tolouse were part of the same country.

The French presidency did not deny Macron had made the comments. It said he meant “that Toulouse and Paris were on a geographical unity of territory, Northern Ireland is on an island. The president wanted to stress that the situation was quite different and that it’s not appropriate to hold that kind of comparison.”

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the idea Northern Ireland was not an integral part of the U.K. was “not only offensive, it has real world effects on the communities in Northern Ireland, creates great concern, great consternation.”

___

FALMOUTH, England — Group of Seven leaders are talking about climate change on the final day of their summit in England, with naturalist David Attenborough warning they must take urgent action to avoid human-based environmental catastrophe.

All G-7 countries have pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, but many environmentalists say that will be too late. The leaders also plan to announce new green-financing plans to help poorer countries reduce carbon emissions.

Attenborough, who is due to address the leaders on Sunday by video, said global warning and loss of biodiversity are “beyond doubt,” as is the fact that “our societies and nations are unequal.”

He said “the question science forces us to address specifically in 2021 is whether as a result of these intertwined facts we are on the verge of destabilizing the entire planet?”

“If that is so, then the decisions we make this decade — in particular the decisions made by the most economically advanced nations — are the most important in human history,” Attenborough said in comments released by summit organizers.

___

FALMOUTH, England — The head of the World Health Organization has welcomed the vaccine-sharing announcements coming out of the Group of Seven summit but says “we need more, and we need them faster.”

“The challenge, I said to the G-7 leaders, was that to truly end the pandemic, our goal must be to vaccinate at least 70% of the world’s population by the time the G-7 meets again in Germany next year,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters Saturday at the summit in southwest England.

“To do that, we need 11 billion doses,” Tedros said, adding that it was “essential” for countries to temporarily waive intellectual property protections for coronavirus vaccines.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the summit’s host, has said the group would pledge at least 1 billion doses, with half that number coming from the United States and 100 million from Britain over the next year.

Tedros reiterated his target of vaccinating 30% of the population of every country by the end of 2021. He said that reaching the goal requires 100 million doses in June and July, and 250 million more by September.

___

FALMOUTH, England — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie, have welcomed leaders from South Korea, Australia and South Africa, as well as the secretary-general of the United Nations, to the Group of Seven summit taking place on the coast of southwestern England.

The leaders elbow-bumped and posed for photos Saturday on a pristine beach in Cornwall.

The G-7 nations are the U.K., the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. The British government said the guest nations were invited to take part in the summit as part of Johnson’s “Global Britain” agenda and that the expanded group can help the G-7 “intensify cooperation between the world’s democratic and technologically advanced nations.”

India was also invited, but its delegation is not attending in person because of the severe coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The leaders, whose 3-day summit is scheduled to end on Sunday, are expected to commit to a new plan, called the “Carbis Bay Declaration,” to quash future pandemics within the first 100 days.

___

CARBIS BAY, England — French President Emmanuel Macron says it’s good that U.S. President Joe Biden is able to lead through cooperation, adding that the United States is “definitely” back as Europe’s partner.

Biden and Macron met Saturday as part of the Group of Seven summit in southwest England, where they and other leaders of the world’s wealthy democracies are discussing the coronavirus pandemic, the environment, national security, relations with China and economic issues.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump took an adversarial approach with NATO allies, but Macron said Biden has shown that “leadership is partnership.”

The desire for cooperation cuts both ways. Biden described the European Union as “incredibly strong and vibrant,” which he said not only helps with tackling economic challenges but also provides a backbone for NATO.

___

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and U.S. President Joe Biden have met on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in England.

A spokesman for the German chancellor tweeted two pictures of the leaders sitting at a table in Carbis Bay on Saturday.

“At noontime on the second day of the G7 summit the chancellor talked to U.S. President Biden in between the work meetings,” read the caption accompanying the photos.

Merkel spokesman Steffen Seibert didn’t give any details about what the two discussed.

Merkel, who is leaving office later this year, plans to visit Biden in Washington next month. The president invited her to the White House earlier this week.

___

FALMOUTH, England — Hundreds of environmental protesters took to the Cornish seaside Saturday morning in a bid to draw the attention of world leaders and the international media outlets that have descended on southwest England for the G-7 summit.

Some protesters paddled out to sea, while others sunbathed on the beach wearing masks of leaders’ faces.

A crowd of surfers, kayakers and swimmers gathered Saturday on a beach in Falmouth for a mass “paddle out protest” organized by the group Surfers Against Sewage, which is campaigning for more action to protect oceans.

U.S. President Joe Biden and fellow leaders from the Group of Seven wealthy democracies are meeting near the town of St. Ives for talks focusing on the pandemic and climate change.

Earlier, activists from Oxfam assembled on Falmouth beach to protest climate change and put on masks depicting the leaders attending the G-7 summit.

Max Lawson, Oxfam’s head of policy, said activists want the G-7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the United States – to commit to bigger reductions in carbon emissions and to financing to help poor countries adapt to the impacts of climate change.