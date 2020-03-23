Planet Fitness freezes memberships during virus closures, will not charge members

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Planet Fitness has taken the initiative to save its members some money while gym attendance nationwide has halted.
Planet Fitness announced on its Facebook page Friday that all memberships had been temporarily frozen and members would not be charged during the closures.
For those who were just billed prior to the closures, adjustments will be made on the next billing cycle.
