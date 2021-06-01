Oyster City Brewing Company taking over Serda Brewing in downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Oyster City Brewing Company announces they will be coming to downtown Mobile.

Serda Brewing, the popular craft beer location announced last week they were selling to an out of state brewery. Today, Oyster City Brewing out of Apalachicola, Florida announced they would be taking over the location on Government Street. A timeline for when they will be taking over has not been announced.

Serda Brewing saying last week they have had interest in different locations in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. They will also still be selling their beers in restaurants and stores.