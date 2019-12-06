KFC brings back fried chicken scented fire log

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Kentucky Fried Chicken is offering an extra crispy fire this holiday season. The chicken giant is once again selling fried chicken scented fire.

The KFC fire log mixes the aromas of 11 herbs and spices in a fire log that is made of 100% recycled wax cardboard, according to the company’s website.

KFC warns consumers that the logs “may attract bears or hungry neighbors.”

In 2018, the fire logs sold out in hours. The chicken scented fire logs are sold on Walmart.com for $18.99.

