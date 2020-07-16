JC Penney cuts 1,000 jobs as it closes stores

JC Penney is cutting about 1,000 jobs.
The retailer said Wednesday that the jobs to be eliminated will include corporate, field management and international positions.
Penney filed for bankruptcy protection in May.
As part of its bankruptcy reorganization, Penney has said it plans to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave it with just over 600 locations.
LATEST STORIES:
- Mortgage rates fall to record lows, drop below 3% for the first time in 50 years
- Saenger Theatre 2020 Summer Movie Series Postponed
- Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says
- BREAKING: Troy student dies from COVID-19 complications, university reports
- Dentists urge patients to be mindful of oral hygiene while wearing masks