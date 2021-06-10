Hundreds attend Ingalls job fair

Pascagoula shipbuilder plans to hire up to 3,000 new workers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WKRG) — Hundreds of people attended a job fair Thursday at Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula. The company is looking for a variety of workers, with plans to hire as many as 3,000 new employees.

“We need welders, pipe welders, ship fitters, electricians, really the touch labor, the people who are building the ships,” said Edmond Hughes, Ingalls Vice President of Human Resources.

Those attending the job fair included some shipbuilding veterans, but many more with no experience in the industry.

“I’m excited,” said Ancie Bond, who has no experience but wants to work where her father once did. “I’m good with my hands. I’m a quick learner. I hope to get a job.”

Ingalls says it will train, for free, workers new to the shipbuilding industry.

“If they have the experience, they can join the organization. If they don’t have the experience, we are willing to train the individuals and give them the skills they need,” Hughes said .

Ingalls’ long, steady history in the area and solid reputation are reasons many say they showed up to apply for work.

“Ingalls is local. It’s always been here. It’s dependable,” said Brandon Daugherty, who has worked in a number of fields. “Some jobs you’re only as good as the end of the work, and then you have to find a new job.”

Hughes says those with three to five years of experience can expect to make around $28 an hour. New workers will make $17 to $21 an hour.

Ingalls is Mississippi’s largest industrial employer, with many workers coming from nearby Alabama and Louisiana.

For more information on how to apply, visit the company’s website by clicking here