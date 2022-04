LENEXA, Kan. (BRPROUD) – Want free Twinkies?

National Twinkies Day is April 6 and Hostess is teaming up with Gopuff to offer the chance to win free Twinkies. Anyone who uses the code FREETWINKIES22 at checkout on the Gopuff app has the chance to get a free two-count package of Twinkies.

There is a limit of one two-count package per Gopuff account, and this offer is subject to local availability.