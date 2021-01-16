GM to build electric delivery vans in Canada

This image provided by General Motors shows the new company logo. General Motors is changing its corporate logo and starting an electric vehicle marketing campaign as it tries to refurbish its image from a maker of gas-powered pickups and SUVs to a clean vehicle company. The 112-year-old Detroit automaker says, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, the campaign will show GM’s progressive company vision as it promises to roll out 30 new battery-powered vehicles globally by the end of 2025. (General Motors via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors plans to spend $800 million to turn a Canadian SUV plant into one that will make electric delivery vans.

Work on the plant, which is in Ingersoll, Ontario, will start immediately and take two years. The plant currently makes Chevrolet Equinox SUVs.

The electric delivery vans are part of GM’s new ventureBrightDrop, which is building electric vehicles for delivery companies. The growth of online shopping has increased demand for electric vans as delivery companies look for cleaner vehicles to deliver packages.

BrightDrop’s first customer is FedEx, which will begin receiving GM’s EV600 electric vans later this year.