BLP Paints to celebrate 100th anniversary

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A lot has changed over the last 100 years, but on Saturday, Oct. 30, one local business celebrates 100 years of serving the Mobile area.

BLP Paints was founded in 1921 in Mobile. To celebrate this historic milestone, local retirees, employees and their families will enjoy a seafood luncheon, tours of the facility, children’s activities and door prizes.

BLP Paints was founded to provide paint specifically formulated for the area’s subtropical climate and extensive sun exposure, according to a news release announcing the celebration. The three story building near the corner of Dauphin and Royal Streets housed a retail store on the first floor, a manufacturing area on the second, and offices on the third. A small group of employees spent mornings making sales calls, afternoons manufacturing what was sold, and next day they would deliver the product.

BLP Paints great in 1925 with the acquisition of Mobile Varnish Works and its manufacturing facility on South Conception Street. The company remained on South Conception until 1975, when it finished a new manufacturing facility in Theodore. That facility was doubled in size in 1985.

“Although much has changed since we were founded 100 years ago,” the release reads, “our commitment to manufacturing products specific to the needs our sub-tropical climate has not changed.”

BLP Paints primarily serves the southeastern United States and the Caribbean, but their products are also sold across the country and the world. They operate 13 BLP Paint stores, plus a warehouse and retail location in Puerto Rico, and over 650 dealers in the U.S., Caribbean and central America.

Employing over 120, most of them in the Mobile area, they manufacture over 1 million gallons of coating products every year.