7-Eleven owner buying Speedway gas stations for $21 billion

Business

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN Newsource) – 7-Eleven’s parent company is buying the Speedway gas station chain from Marathon Petroleum.

Japanese retail giant Seven & i Holdings is paying 21 billion dollars for the chain.

The cash deal is one of the biggest acquisitions in the world announced since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Seven & i Holdings says it’s the largest in the company’s history.

In addition to 21,000 convenience stores in Japan, Seven & i also has nearly 9,800 stores in the U.S. and Canada.

Shares of Seven & i dropped nearly 9 percent in Monday trading in Tokyo amid concern over the steep price tag of the deal.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories