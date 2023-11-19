CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A showcase featuring arts and crafts, cottage industry foods, and gently used items is coming soon to the Hub City of Northwest Florida.

The Bush House Market is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 9, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Wilson Street parking lot adjacent to the Bush House.

Attendees can enjoy live music from a homeschool student choir featuring traditional Christmas songs, some sung in the original German.

Sarah Searfoss, director and co-founder of the Crestview Artists’ Collective, and the market’s organizer, suggests warming up with a hand-crafted coffee while exploring selections from local artists, crafters, and artisans at the Christmas bazaar. Fun activities will also take place in the historic Bush House.

While the market is underway, the Bush House will be adorned in Christmas decor, providing opportunities for family photos around the American Craftsman-style home. Visitors can also decorate Christmas cookies in the kitchen.

The market — which occurs about three times a year — coincides with the Crestview History Museum’s monthly Second Saturday Series opening.

Proceeds benefit Crestview Sister City Ambassadors, aiding the student group in funding their travel to Crestview’s Sister City, Noirmoutier, France, in 2025.

Additionally, it supports activities when 20 Noirmoutrin students visit Crestview in October 2024.

Searfoss said she is “excited to work with the Crestview History Museum and Sister City Ambassadors to present the community with more opportunities for arts and culture with the Bush House Christmas Market.”

To reserve a spot at the Bush House Christmas market, as an exhibitor, for a suggested $20 donation, visit this link.

For more information, call 850-398-5459.