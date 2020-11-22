Busch releases beer made for dogs

News

by: Liz Jassin

Posted: / Updated:
Photo: Busch Beer

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Now you and your furry friend can both crack open a cold one… sort of!

Busch Beer made a drink that’s special for a man’s best friend.

Dog Brew isn’t actually alcohol. It’s made from a special bone broth, vegetables, herbs, spices, and water.

The beer company said bone broth is a great alternative for dogs who struggle to eat solid food. So you can be sure that your pup is getting all the nutrients it needs.

If you’d like your pup to try this new treat, click here.

