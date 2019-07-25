Burglars break into homes in Jackson Heights

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police confirm to News 5 a string of burglaries in the Jackson Heights community of Mobile.

A concerned resident tells News 5 multiple homes have been broken into over the last couple of weeks.

Mobile Police say at least two burglaries were reported Wednesday afternoon in the neighborhood. A burglary was also reported on July 21st and another one was reported on July 22nd, according to police.

We’re told most of these crimes have taken place in the afternoon and evening hours.

Byron Avenue East and Byron Avenue West have been targeted multiple times.