Bubba Gale to be inducted into Alabama Auto Racing Hall of Fame

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Another Mobile native going in the Racing Hall of Fame at Talladega.

Local racing hero Bubba Gale will be inducted into the 2022 Alabama Auto Racing Hall of Fame on Jan. 15, 2022. Gale was a multi-time track champion at MIS and 5 Flags Speedway during his 50 years of racing and engineering Racecar Setup Equipment.

WKRG News 5’s Randy Patrick talked to Bubba from his home in Mocksville, N.C., and he said it’s an honor and he wants to recognize all the people that have helped him along the way.

Bubba will join a list of previous Mobile notables like Stewart England, Dale Hammac, Gene Tapia, Johnny Ardis, Lee Fields, Bob Karcher and Donnie Tanner.