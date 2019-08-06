BRPD: Altercation leads to shooting near Walmart

Breaking News
Baton Rouge PD: Altercation leads to shooting near Walmart

by: Michael Scheidt

Our Kara St. Cyr is at the RaceTrac convenience store across the street.

UPDATE:

Katie Johnston, Public Relations Specialist for Baton Rouge General said, “a patient injured in the incident at Walmart is being treated at Baton Rouge General and is currently in fair condition.”

ORIGINAL:

There is a reported shooting at the Walmart on Burbank.

According to BRPD, an altercation happened at the Walmart and someone was shot.

The Walmart is located at 10550 Burbank Dr. 

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

