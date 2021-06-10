Brotherly dispute involving handgun at Daphne Post Office leads to arrest

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An argument between two brothers at the Daphne Post Office has resulted in at least one arrest after police say one of the brothers pulled out a handgun.

Daphne police responded to the Post Office on Daphne Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man brandishing a handgun.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was stopped leaving the scene. Officers found the gun in the vehicle and determined there had been an argument between brothers, leading one to produce a weapon.

Police say the Post Office is secure, and so far, there has been one misdemeanor arrest. No more details are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories