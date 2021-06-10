Brotherly dispute involving handgun at Daphne Post Office leads to arrest

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — An argument between two brothers at the Daphne Post Office has resulted in at least one arrest after police say one of the brothers pulled out a handgun.

Daphne police responded to the Post Office on Daphne Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday for a report of a man brandishing a handgun.

Police say the suspect’s vehicle was stopped leaving the scene. Officers found the gun in the vehicle and determined there had been an argument between brothers, leading one to produce a weapon.

Police say the Post Office is secure, and so far, there has been one misdemeanor arrest. No more details are available at this time.