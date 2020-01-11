Brewton Police make drug arrest, search for second person involved

BREWTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Brewton Police conducted a search warrant on Friday at a home on Woodland Drive. During the search of the home officers located methamphetamine, Clonazepam pills, a digital scale and marijuana.

Tonya Leigh Baker was arrested for 2 counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine, Clonazepam), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana in the Second Degree.

Maurice Ladawn Lewis, who was not present at the time of the search but lives at the residence, is wanted for Distribution of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine) and Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine).

