Brewton man released from the hospital after his trailer was thrown hundreds of feet during Claudette

Brewton, Ala. (WKRG)- Days after Claudette ripped through parts of the gulf coast, we are hearing stories of miraculous survival, one Brewton man surviving his trailer being thrown hundreds of feet while he remained inside.



To see it truly puts it in perspective how lucky Hank Riddle is to be alive. It was around 7 a-m Saturday morning when 70-year-old Riddle’s grandson and a neighbor called him concerned. “He said are you okay? Cause my trailer is shaking bad and I said well mine is too.

And sure, enough there was one that would shake the foundation of riddle’s home and his life. “About that time my trailer just exploded and I saw the roof go off and I saw the sky and a wall went up and I went up with it. I just didn’t have any control over it, I was just going through the air, I mean I could have easily been killed I know that, but I didn’t I made it through it.”

The winds sending riddle and his home flying hundreds of feet, leaving him lying at the end of his driveway. Riddle continuing saying I landed on that driveway and I thought well I don’t believe anything hit me, I believe I made it through it, and about that time he came out of his trailer and came out and got me and took me to the hospital.”

Miraculously, while battered and bruised from the tumble, the riddle made it out alive with close to minimal injuries. Riddle says that trailer has sat on this road with his namesake for over 20 years, but he has some different plans when it comes to whatever he calls home next. “I’ll say this, I’m not putting another mobile home back out here and live in it, I’m gonna build a house or something haha.”

