CONECUH COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man is dead after a two-vehicle crash that happened early this morning, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Carl R. Moye, 42, died when the 2015 Mazda 6 he was driving struck the rear of the 2016 Freightliner tractor-trailer that Jermaine L. Abner, 41, of Greenville, was driving, according to an ALEA news release.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 98-mile marker, 2 miles north of Evergreen city limits, in Conecuh County, according to law enforcement officials.

Moye was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the case.

ALSO ON WKRG.com: Vietnam-era veteran’s dream comes true