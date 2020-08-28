Breakthrough COVID-19 vaccine trial in Mobile: How to participate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A breakthrough could be months away, when it comes to fighting COVID-19, and people here along the Gulf Coast are helping in the race to find a vaccine. Major pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, has hired Coastal Clinical Research to test a promising vaccine here in the Mobile area. CCR is enrolling people in the study now.

Dr. Glen and Michelle Borchert of Mobile were two of the first to sign up to receive the vaccine. Coincidentally, Dr. Borchert is the lead coronavirus researcher at the University of South Alabama, so he knows the ins and outs of coronavirus. He and his team are working to find an antiviral treatment for coronavirus and other viruses.

“This is what is going to stop COVID-19. We have a way out. It’s a vaccine,” Dr. Borchert said.

His wife, Michelle, didn’t hesitate to be one of the first to receive the vaccine. They have not experienced any significant side effects from it.

“I was excited. I want to protect my family. My father is eighty years old. Anything I can do to protect. This was a great situation, scenario,” Michelle said.

Dr. Borchert says coronavirus directly impacted him when his colleague, Dr. Brian Axsmith, died earlier this year.

“I think he would have fought me to get the vaccine, and he knew the value of vaccines and what it could do for the pandemic,” Dr. Borchert said.

The vaccine trial is taking place at Coastal Clinical Research in Mobile. General Manager, Lauren Garner, says they are looking for people of all races, ages 18-85, to take part. CCR is carrying out Phase 3 of the trial. Phase 1 and 2 and showing promise.

“To allow the community to be a part of cutting edge treatment a vaccine for Covid, it’s a unique opportunity,” Garner said.

CCR is still enrolling people in the trial until the end of September. Best case scenario, Garner said, is that a vaccine could be available to the public in December.

The Borcherts say they are proud to be a part of a vaccine study that could save lives.

“We are not going to come up with a therapeutic to treat coronavirus. The only way to get out of this thing is to vaccinate,” Dr. Borchert said.

If you are interested in the COVID-19 Study taking place at Coastal Clinical Research, you can click here. Also, this is a paid study. Participants receive a stipend for each visit to the facility. Participants receive two injections about three weeks apart. You will be asked to record and report any changes to your health over time and have follow-up study visits.

