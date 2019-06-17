Arrest made in Waffle House robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —

UPDATE (11:25 a.m.) — Mobile Police have made an arrest in the case. Police say Kayzell Jackson walked into the Waffle House this morning armed with a gun and demanded money. He ran away, but officers were able to take him into custody after a short chase on foot.

Police say Jackson also robbed a Circle K on Dauphin Street at gunpoint Sunday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Waffle House at 3030 Airport Boulevard in Mobile was robbed early Monday morning, according to a public crime map published by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.

The robbery was reported at 5 a.m. at the restaurant near the Shoppes at Bel Air. Mobile police officers surrounded the restaurant when News 5 arrived at the scene. One man was detained in the back of a police cruiser.

Monday morning’s robbery is the fourth Waffle House robbery in Mobile and Baldwin Counties in one month.

Last week, a gunman entered a Waffle House in Daphne and fired at least one shot from an AK-47 as he forced customers and employees to the ground. Two weeks earlier, a customer was robbed at gunpoint at Waffle House on Moffet Road in Mobile, and one week prior to that a Waffle House in Grand Bay was robbed, also in the early morning hours. Customers and employees were forced take off their clothes and forced into a backroom by an armed thief.

