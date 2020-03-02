BREAKING: Troy University cancels all study abroad trips over coronavirus

TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Troy University issued a total suspension of all study abroad activities Monday, according to an update on the coronavirus information center.

The update, which was sent out in a university-wide email, states that the “rapidly changing conditions around the world” caused the international institution to stop sending students across the world until further notice.

“We understand the effect this action may have on students, and this decision was not made lightly,” said Dr. Lance Tatum, Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs. “The safety of our students, faculty, and staff is the University’s highest priority.”

Troy University has been watching the development of COVID-19, the official name for this strain of coronavirus, since January and previously suspended all travel between Troy and the People’s Republic of China.

However, this suspension could impact students as some of the trips were handled through third-party travel providers, although Troy is currently working to lessen the burden on other students.

The university also asked students to not independently travel to any countries that are seeing “widespread or sustained community transmission of COVID-19.” If they do so, they may be placed under a 14-day quarantine at home where they will have to check for any coronavirus symptoms.

“A 14-day quarantine could mean missing significant class time,” the update states. “For students, this lost class time could affect the ability to finish the spring semester classes on time and depending on an individual student’s status, could impact graduation in May.”

To keep safe while traveling, the university said students, faculty, and staff to check the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website to keep an eye on any changes in the worldwide outbreak.

The university is also operating an information center for students on any impacts the virus may have on university matters.

There are still no cases of COVID-19 in Alabama as of this report.