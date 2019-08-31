BREAKING: 17-year-old arrested for football game shooting, charged with 9 counts of attempted murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Mobile police have arrested a teenager in connection to a shooting at Ladd Peebles Stadium on Friday night. Police have updated the number of shooting victims to nine.

Deangelo Parnell, 17, is charged with nine counts of attempted murder, according to a spokesperson for the Mobile Police Department. He turned himself into police early Saturday morning. Parnell is a student at LeFlore High School.

The shots were fired in the concourse of the stadium near the end of the LeFlore vs. Williamson High School football game. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste tells News 5 those injured range in age from 15-47.

“This is a cowardly act by an individual who didn’t know how to deal with a situation,” said Battiste.

Battiste said the shooting stemmed from a fight, and Parnell pulled out a gun and started “indiscriminately shooting.” Some of the victims have been released from the hospital, but it is not clear how many.

Investigators have reviewed surveillance video, which clearly shows the 17-year-old suspect firing the shots, according to Battiste. Police believe Parnell was the only shooter, but the police chief said investigators believe there are adults who knew something would be happening at the game. Chief Battiste urged adults to come forward with information in such situations.

Mobile police will review stadium security early next week at Ladd Peebles Stadium and other stadiums where high school football games are played.

