MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A Pedestrian was hit by early Friday morning on the I-65 N. Service Road near Old Shell Road.

Mobile police are at the scene talking to the driver who struck the pedestrian. The victim was loaded into an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

Traffic is not being affected by the crash.

News 5’s Katarina Luketich is at the scene. Watch News 5 This Morning for updates.