Three arrested in Mobile shooting and police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UPDATE (10:30 a.m.) Mobile Police have made three arrests. Darius Williams, Quincy Price Jr., and Nicholas Robinson were arrested. They are charged with attempt to elude, assault, and possession of a controlled substance.

Darius Williams

Nicholas Robinson

Quincy Price

Police say the chase came to an end when their car ran out of gas.

UPDATE (5:00 a.m.) An altercation at the Halftime Sports Bar & Grill led up to the shooting. Police say a group of people were arguing outside the bar when they got in their cars and began chasing each other on the road.

Police say shots were fired on Berwyn Drive and the driver who was shot crashed into the woods. A police officer in the area heard the gunshots and drove up to the scene. The driver in the suspect car drove off leading to a chase that ended near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard . Police say they have several people detained.

Original Article: Mobile Police confirm one person was shot around 4:00 a.m. That person was taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

It happened while the person was in a car on Berwyn Drive behind the Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Mobile Police were pursuing a suspect vehicle. No word yet on if they have been caught.