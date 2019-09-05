Breaking: Madison County, Miss., deputy shot in the head

Update: 12:18 pm

Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker, District Attorney John Bramlett and Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher addressed the media outside UMMC where a Madison County deputy is fighting for his life.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department answered a call involving a domestic situation with a person possible tied up inside a home. Deputies arrived and the suspect ran from the house and drove away in a black jeep. Deputies pursued the suspect down Highway 16 until the driver wrecked. That’s when both sides exchanged gunfire.

Doctors at UMMC were able to treat the deputy who was shot in the head in an effort to stabilize him. Dr. Alan Jones, Head of Emergency Medicine says the deputy will require several more surgeries. They did not address the injuries of the other deputy nor was an update given on the suspect in this case.

Update 10:46 am

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations will hold a news conference to update the public about what took place on Highway 16 outside of Canton Thursday morning.

Two deputies were shot, one in the head. Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s department are at UMMC where both are being treated. The emergency team is in the process of updating the department on the condition of the two deputies. One is critically injured.

Update: 9:57 am

A Madison County deputy has been shot in the head off Highway 16 just outside Canton. The alleged suspect has also been injured.

Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly, says the Canton Fire Chief told him about the incident. The deputy was airlifted to UMMC. The suspect is at an area hospital.

“The world has changed, it’s unpredictable you never know when something is going to happen nor do you know where,” said Truly.

Truly, who is also a physician, indicated the officer’s condition is dire. He says he is thinking about the families of both the deputy and the suspect.

A shooting in Canton this morning leads to a heavy police presence along Highway 16. The Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirms there was a shooting but gave no further details. Right now, deputies, Canton Police and Mississippi Highway Patrol are staging along Highway 16 by the Country Club of Canton.