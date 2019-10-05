BREAKING: Two houses fully engulfed in fire on Ono Island

ONO ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 has exclusive footage of a large fire on Ono Island in Baldwin County.

It is a fully involved structure fire on Marlin Key Drive according to the Orange Beach Fire Department. Two houses were fully engulfed in flames.

It happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

News 5 has a crew at the scene.

This is the second fire on Ono Island in the past four months. Another house fire happened on June 9. Neighbors say they believe that blaze began as a grill fire that got out of control at the rear of the home.