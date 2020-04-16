BREAKING: Huge fire burning in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A large fire is burning in Mobile County. A massive pillar of smoke can be seen from several tower cameras at WKRG. Our Baron radar weather technology indicates its on Highway 188 and Bellingrath Road near Alabama Port.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says its a 200 acre controlled burn. It did get a little out of control or “jump the line”, but volunteer fire departments were able to manage it.

Check back for updates.

