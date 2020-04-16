BREAKING: Huge fire burning in Mobile County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A large fire is burning in Mobile County. A massive pillar of smoke can be seen from several tower cameras at WKRG. Our Baron radar weather technology indicates its on Highway 188 and Bellingrath Road near Alabama Port.

The Alabama Forestry Commission says its a 200 acre controlled burn. It did get a little out of control or “jump the line”, but volunteer fire departments were able to manage it.

Check back for updates.

LATEST HEADLINE:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories