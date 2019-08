UPDATE: Police day he victim in the homicide is 26 year old James E Beasley of Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola police are investigating a homicide on West Gadsden Street, according to the department’s Twitter account. The post says one man has been shot and killed outside a home at 813 West Gadsden Street. No one has been arrested. WKRG News 5 has a crew on the way and will keep you updated.