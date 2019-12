PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Pensacola Police say a 17-year-old male has been shot at a party at the Amercian Legion on Barrancas Avenue.

He was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with non-life threatening injuries.

Police first tweeted about the incident at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers are in the area of H and Main looking for a person who fired a shot as a teen party was taking place at the American Legion on Barrancas Ave. No injuries reported at this time. — Pensacola Police (@PensacolaPolice) December 26, 2019

Police are looking for a black male wearing blue jeans and a blue jean jacket.

This is a breaking news story and we’ll keep you updated as new information becomes available.

