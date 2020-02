RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Four people were shot following a funeral in Riviera Beach on Saturday, February 1st at around 2:45 p.m.

While two of the victims were injured, two others died on the scene; an adult male and a 15-year-old juvenile.

One of the injured, a female victim, was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center and the other, a juvenile, was treated at a nearby hospital.

No arrests have been made at the moment. This is an ongoing investigation.

