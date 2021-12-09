BREAKING: Firefighters respond to mobile home fire on Schillinger Rd.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Schillinger Road in west Mobile. The fire was reported shortly before 4:30 a.m. at the Royal Acres Mobile Home Park near Hitt Road.

Flames were shooting from the home when firefighters arrived, but firefighters were able to get the fire under control within about 25 minutes.

An investigation is underway to determine what caused the blaze. Fire officials do not yet know whether anyone was hurt.

