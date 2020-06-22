BREAKING: Enterprise woman declared missing after being forced into car

by: Nathaniel Rodriguez

Marilyn McCray (Courtesy of ALEA)

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Authorities are searching for a missing woman out of Enterprise, according to an alert from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Enterprise police are asking for help in finding 41-year-old Marilyn McCray, last seen Monday near Johnson Street around 2:15 p.m. ALEA said that she was being forced into a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu with the tag number 6410AVR.

McCray stands at five feet three inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. ALEA’s report states that she may have a condition that can “impair her judgment.” She has brown eyes and black hair and was seen wearing a dark blue tie-dye shirt, shorts, and flip flops.

If you know where she is, call the Enterprise Police Department at 334-347-2222 or 911.

