BREAKING: Enterprise mayor in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise Mayor William Cooper has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release from the city.

“I am feeling fine,” he said by phone to his office Wednesday. “I’m not experiencing any serious symptoms, but I do not want to run the risk of infecting anyone else, so I am staying home as the state health and safety guidelines direct.”

Cooper said he was tested as a precaution after a member of his family was diagnosed with the virus.

“I am communicating with my staff and working work from home, but I fully expect to come back to City Hall and begin to serve the City in person by next week,” the Mayor said.