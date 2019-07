MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A home in the 5000 block of Forest Oaks Drive South burned early Thursday morning.

Mobile Fire-Rescue responded to the house around 3:15 a.m. in a neighborhood off Moffett Rd. near University Blvd.

News 5 photojournalist Matt Goins is at the scene. Watch News 5 This Morning for updates.