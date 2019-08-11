BREAKING: Curtis Watson in custody

HENNING, Tenn. (WKRN) – Curtis Watson, a prison escapee and murder suspect, was taken into custody Sunday morning.

He’d been on the run since Wednesday after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says he escaped from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary after killing prison administrator Debra Johnson.

The Tennessee Department of Correction confirmed early Sunday morning Watson was spotted in Henning.

A person who lives near the prison reviewed their security camera and saw a man under their carport who looked like the man at the center of a Blue Alert.

Later in the morning, the TBI released home surveillance video that showed Watson opening a refrigerator while carrying a pair of boots.